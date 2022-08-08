Defense chief to convene meeting of top commanders over COVID-19 spread ahead of allied drills
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup plans to hold a meeting of top commanders over the unabated spread of COVID-19 later this week, informed sources said Monday, amid concerns that troop infections could hamper the upcoming South Korea-U.S. drills.
The meeting is set to take place Wednesday as Seoul and Washington are preparing to conduct the Ulchi Freedom Shield training set for Aug. 22-Sept. 1, according to the sources.
Earlier, the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters called for the military to thoroughly implement antivirus measures as it pointed out cluster infections at military facilities.
During a regular press briefing, Moon Hong-sik, the defense ministry's deputy spokesperson, said that the allies are striving to ensure that the virus won't get in the way of the combined training.
But he added that no restrictions on troops' vacations are under consideration yet.
South Korea's military reported 1,293 additional COVID-19 cases Monday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 224,904. Currently, 10,924 personnel are under treatment.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Pelosi to meet Nat'l Assembly speaker amid heightened regional tensions over Taiwan visit
-
Ruling party moves toward leadership switch
-
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Pelosi's Taiwan visit, backs China's position
-
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi arrives in S. Korea amid Sino-U.S. tensions over Taiwan
-
(2nd LD) Kim, Pelosi agree to support efforts for denuclearization of N. Korea
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker meets with Pelosi amid heightened Sino-U.S. tensions
-
Ruling party moves toward leadership switch
-
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
-
(2nd LD) Yoon calls Pelosi's visit to Seoul sign of deterrence against N. Korea
-
Court recognizes death after drinking with boss as workplace accident
-
Education minister expected to resign amid criticism of proposal to lower school entry age
-
Whereabouts of 55 Thai tourists on Jeju unknown
-
150 front-line Army commandoes to conduct joint training at U.S. Army's National Training Center
-
S. Korea expresses intent to join preliminary 'Chip 4' meeting