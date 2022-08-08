Gov't increases foreign worker quota to alleviate labor shortage
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- The government will increase the quota of foreign workers in five industries to alleviate labor shortages, officials said Monday.
The Ministry of Labor and Employment said it will speed up the entry process for immigrant workers, streamline administrative procedures for employers of immigrant workers and strengthen support tailored for each industry.
The ministry picked five industries -- farming, basic manufacturing, food, transportation and shipbuilding -- that are suffering the most from labor shortages.
Noticeably, the industries relying on immigrant workers have been experiencing labor shortages in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, as heightened border controls curbed the inflow of immigrant laborers.
As of June, the shipbuilding industry was short 4,800 workers, basic manufacturing industry 27,000, food and small businesses 14,200, and taxi and bus companies 2,300 workers, the ministry said.
