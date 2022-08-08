Military reports 1,293 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:43 August 08, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,293 additional COVID-19 cases Monday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 224,904, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 945 cases from the Army, 148 from the Air Force, 90 from the Navy, and 64 from the Marine Corps.
There were also 43 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry, two from the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and one from the ministry.
Currently, 10,924 military personnel are under treatment.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
