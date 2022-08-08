Hyundai IONIQ catches fire while charging
All News 14:46 August 08, 2022
JEJU, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- A Hyundai IONIQ caught fire while being charged on the southern resort island of Jeju on Monday, fire authorities said.
No one was injured in the blaze, according to the Jeju Fire Safety Headquarters.
The 2019 Hyundai Motor Co. electric vehicle (EV) model caught fire at 5:01 a.m. in front of a residential building and the blaze continued for around four hours, they said.
The authorities said they are investigating the cause, with the possibility of a battery fire.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
