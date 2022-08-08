Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai IONIQ catches fire while charging

All News 14:46 August 08, 2022

JEJU, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- A Hyundai IONIQ caught fire while being charged on the southern resort island of Jeju on Monday, fire authorities said.

No one was injured in the blaze, according to the Jeju Fire Safety Headquarters.

The 2019 Hyundai Motor Co. electric vehicle (EV) model caught fire at 5:01 a.m. in front of a residential building and the blaze continued for around four hours, they said.

The authorities said they are investigating the cause, with the possibility of a battery fire.

This image, provided by the Jeju Fire Safety Headquarters, shows a Hyundai IONIQ, one of the companies' electric vehicle models, on fire on Aug. 8, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

