(LEAD) Defense minister visits key U.S. base to underline 'solid' S. Korea-U.S. alliance
(ATTN: CHANGES photo; RECASTS 2nd para)
By Song Sang-ho
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup visited a key U.S. military base south of Seoul on Monday to highlight the "solid" South Korea-U.S. alliance and the need for thorough preparations for the upcoming allied drills, Lee's ministry said.
It marked his first visit to Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of the capital, since taking office in May. The trip came as the allies are gearing up to conduct the Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) exercise slated for Aug. 22-Sept. 1.
On the UFS, Lee called on troops to "focus all your capabilities" on further developing a comprehensive combined training system through pan-government crisis management drills and other contingency procedures, according to the ministry.
He also gave words of encouragement to South Korean and U.S. troops there, touting them as "working on the front line of combined defense under the 'fight tonight' spirit."
Lee and U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) Commander Gen. Paul LaCamera agreed to work closely together to ensure the UFS will proceed "fruitfully" while concurring on the importance of field training, the ministry said.
Camp Humphreys is home to the headquarters of the USFK and the U.S.-led U.N. Command. The headquarters of the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command is set to relocate to the base later this year. LaCamera leads the three commands.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Pelosi to meet Nat'l Assembly speaker amid heightened regional tensions over Taiwan visit
-
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Pelosi's Taiwan visit, backs China's position
-
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi arrives in S. Korea amid Sino-U.S. tensions over Taiwan
-
(2nd LD) Kim, Pelosi agree to support efforts for denuclearization of N. Korea
-
(2nd LD) Kim, Pelosi agree to support efforts for denuclearization of N. Korea
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker meets with Pelosi amid heightened Sino-U.S. tensions
-
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
-
(2nd LD) Yoon calls Pelosi's visit to Seoul sign of deterrence against N. Korea
-
Pelosi to meet Nat'l Assembly speaker amid heightened regional tensions over Taiwan visit
-
Court recognizes death after drinking with boss as workplace accident
-
Education minister expected to resign amid criticism of proposal to lower school entry age
-
Whereabouts of 55 Thai tourists on Jeju unknown
-
150 front-line Army commandoes to conduct joint training at U.S. Army's National Training Center
-
S. Korea expresses intent to join preliminary 'Chip 4' meeting