KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HyundaiEng&Const 42,650 UP 500
CUCKOO HOMESYS 31,300 UP 1,150
Youngpoong 573,000 UP 10,000
SamsungF&MIns 205,000 DN 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,650 DN 150
Kogas 36,450 UP 700
Hanwha 30,000 UP 1,600
SK hynix 96,300 DN 2,200
Hyundai M&F INS 34,150 UP 250
DB HiTek 43,650 DN 550
CJ 79,000 DN 400
LX INT 32,850 UP 250
TaihanElecWire 1,805 UP 15
DongkukStlMill 13,350 UP 400
KIA CORP. 81,400 UP 900
Meritz Insurance 36,650 UP 400
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 74,300 UP 500
ShinhanGroup 35,950 UP 100
HITEJINRO 31,400 UP 50
Yuhan 58,800 UP 500
SLCORP 32,000 UP 650
CJ LOGISTICS 115,000 UP 500
DOOSAN 73,100 UP 1,700
DL 66,500 DN 200
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,050 0
Daesang 23,050 UP 900
SKNetworks 4,345 DN 25
ORION Holdings 14,750 0
KCC 301,500 UP 1,000
SKBP 80,400 DN 600
AmoreG 35,600 DN 600
HyundaiMtr 196,000 UP 1,500
KAL 25,650 DN 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 68,800 UP 1,100
POSCO CHEMICAL 143,500 UP 7,000
Boryung 11,350 DN 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,500 UP 150
Nongshim 294,000 UP 14,000
LG Corp. 80,800 UP 600
SSANGYONGCNE 6,850 DN 50
(MORE)
