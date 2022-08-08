KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SGBC 54,400 UP 900
Shinsegae 227,000 UP 7,000
Daewoong 27,750 DN 300
TaekwangInd 893,000 0
Hyosung 74,300 UP 100
LOTTE 37,900 UP 550
GCH Corp 20,600 DN 150
LotteChilsung 167,500 0
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,810 0
POSCO Holdings 240,000 UP 500
DB INSURANCE 64,900 UP 300
SamsungElec 60,800 DN 700
NHIS 10,000 0
DongwonInd 225,500 DN 5,500
LS 61,100 UP 2,300
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES133500 UP2000
GC Corp 178,000 UP 2,500
GS E&C 30,850 DN 50
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 597,000 DN 1,000
KPIC 127,500 DN 1,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,610 DN 40
SKC 139,000 0
GS Retail 25,000 UP 50
Ottogi 450,500 UP 8,500
MERITZ SECU 4,875 DN 80
HtlShilla 73,100 UP 500
Hanmi Science 42,100 UP 50
SamsungElecMech 136,500 DN 4,500
Hanssem 55,900 DN 2,400
F&F 152,500 DN 3,500
KSOE 89,400 UP 1,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,850 UP 850
MS IND 20,950 UP 600
OCI 120,000 UP 3,500
LS ELECTRIC 57,500 UP 2,200
KorZinc 553,000 UP 37,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,860 UP 70
HyundaiMipoDock 105,500 UP 3,500
IS DONGSEO 40,450 DN 300
S-Oil 86,500 UP 1,200
Pelosi to meet Nat'l Assembly speaker amid heightened regional tensions over Taiwan visit
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Pelosi's Taiwan visit, backs China's position
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi arrives in S. Korea amid Sino-U.S. tensions over Taiwan
(2nd LD) Kim, Pelosi agree to support efforts for denuclearization of N. Korea
(LEAD) Assembly speaker meets with Pelosi amid heightened Sino-U.S. tensions
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
(2nd LD) Yoon calls Pelosi's visit to Seoul sign of deterrence against N. Korea
Court recognizes death after drinking with boss as workplace accident
Education minister expected to resign amid criticism of proposal to lower school entry age
Whereabouts of 55 Thai tourists on Jeju unknown
150 front-line Army commandoes to conduct joint training at U.S. Army's National Training Center
S. Korea expresses intent to join preliminary 'Chip 4' meeting