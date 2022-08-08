KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LG Innotek 349,000 DN 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 175,500 DN 6,500
HMM 25,050 DN 950
HYUNDAI WIA 70,200 UP 1,400
KumhoPetrochem 130,500 DN 1,000
Mobis 226,000 UP 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 69,600 UP 5,800
S-1 62,500 DN 300
ZINUS 47,000 DN 2,850
Hanchem 217,000 DN 7,000
DWS 57,300 UP 200
KEPCO 21,700 DN 100
SamsungSecu 35,150 0
KG DONGBU STL 12,400 UP 100
SKTelecom 52,900 DN 100
HyundaiElev 29,100 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDS 131,000 DN 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 61,200 UP 4,000
KUMHOTIRE 3,690 DN 95
Hanon Systems 10,800 0
SK 219,500 UP 1,500
ShinpoongPharm 27,900 DN 500
Handsome 31,350 DN 500
ILJIN MATERIALS 75,800 DN 300
Asiana Airlines 15,200 DN 50
COWAY 63,400 DN 700
LOTTE SHOPPING 101,500 UP 4,500
IBK 9,560 UP 150
DONGSUH 25,350 UP 50
SamsungEng 20,000 UP 200
SAMSUNG C&T 121,500 UP 3,000
PanOcean 5,490 DN 130
SAMSUNG CARD 32,000 UP 150
CheilWorldwide 22,350 DN 250
KT 37,850 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL30750 0
LOTTE TOUR 11,850 DN 100
LG Uplus 12,700 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 61,500 UP 600
KT&G 81,300 UP 200
