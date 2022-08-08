KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Doosan Enerbility 19,250 UP 400
Doosanfc 35,300 UP 1,950
LG Display 15,500 DN 150
Kangwonland 25,650 UP 400
NAVER 258,500 DN 8,500
Kakao 82,000 UP 800
NCsoft 388,500 UP 1,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 50,700 DN 100
COSMAX 69,100 DN 100
KIWOOM 86,900 DN 1,400
DSME 20,550 0
HDSINFRA 5,560 UP 10
DWEC 5,310 UP 30
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,900 UP 650
CJ CheilJedang 394,500 UP 5,500
KEPCO KPS 39,600 UP 800
LG H&H 758,000 DN 3,000
LGCHEM 652,000 UP 10,000
KEPCO E&C 67,400 UP 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 50,700 DN 500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,700 UP 1,050
LGELECTRONICS 94,000 DN 1,900
Celltrion 203,500 UP 6,500
TKG Huchems 19,950 UP 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 180,500 DN 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 67,900 UP 2,300
KIH 62,000 DN 500
GS 40,850 UP 300
LIG Nex1 94,100 UP 5,400
Fila Holdings 30,250 DN 600
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 179,000 0
HANAFINANCIALGR 39,050 UP 1,000
HANWHA LIFE 2,320 UP 20
AMOREPACIFIC 125,500 DN 3,500
FOOSUNG 15,600 DN 550
SK Innovation 195,500 UP 10,000
POONGSAN 27,550 UP 600
KBFinancialGroup 50,600 UP 200
Hansae 17,550 DN 450
Youngone Corp 42,250 DN 1,650
