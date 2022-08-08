CSWIND 61,900 UP 3,500

GKL 14,850 UP 250

KOLON IND 54,200 DN 200

HanmiPharm 321,000 UP 2,500

SD Biosensor 39,200 DN 1,050

Meritz Financial 29,300 UP 450

BNK Financial Group 6,810 UP 20

emart 106,500 UP 500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY388 50 UP650

KOLMAR KOREA 38,050 UP 150

PIAM 38,250 UP 250

HANJINKAL 60,200 DN 600

CHONGKUNDANG 91,000 DN 400

DoubleUGames 41,850 DN 100

MANDO 55,800 UP 200

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 900,000 UP 5,000

Doosan Bobcat 31,750 UP 300

H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,300 DN 250

Netmarble 71,500 DN 400

KRAFTON 260,000 UP 2,500

HD HYUNDAI 56,800 UP 300

ORION 102,000 UP 2,000

ILJIN HYSOLUS 35,400 DN 100

HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,350 UP 800

BGF Retail 174,000 0

SKCHEM 106,500 UP 2,000

HDC-OP 12,800 UP 200

HYOSUNG TNC 323,500 UP 1,500

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 399,000 UP 3,500

HANILCMT 14,800 DN 250

SKBS 131,000 UP 1,000

WooriFinancialGroup 12,150 UP 350

KakaoBank 32,000 DN 300

HYBE 177,500 UP 2,500

SK ie technology 87,700 DN 500

LG Energy Solution 447,000 UP 1,000

DL E&C 42,400 UP 500

kakaopay 70,800 DN 2,000

K Car 21,300 UP 100

SKSQUARE 43,000 UP 350

