KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 61,900 UP 3,500
GKL 14,850 UP 250
KOLON IND 54,200 DN 200
HanmiPharm 321,000 UP 2,500
SD Biosensor 39,200 DN 1,050
Meritz Financial 29,300 UP 450
BNK Financial Group 6,810 UP 20
emart 106,500 UP 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY388 50 UP650
KOLMAR KOREA 38,050 UP 150
PIAM 38,250 UP 250
HANJINKAL 60,200 DN 600
CHONGKUNDANG 91,000 DN 400
DoubleUGames 41,850 DN 100
MANDO 55,800 UP 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 900,000 UP 5,000
Doosan Bobcat 31,750 UP 300
H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,300 DN 250
Netmarble 71,500 DN 400
KRAFTON 260,000 UP 2,500
HD HYUNDAI 56,800 UP 300
ORION 102,000 UP 2,000
ILJIN HYSOLUS 35,400 DN 100
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,350 UP 800
BGF Retail 174,000 0
SKCHEM 106,500 UP 2,000
HDC-OP 12,800 UP 200
HYOSUNG TNC 323,500 UP 1,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 399,000 UP 3,500
HANILCMT 14,800 DN 250
SKBS 131,000 UP 1,000
WooriFinancialGroup 12,150 UP 350
KakaoBank 32,000 DN 300
HYBE 177,500 UP 2,500
SK ie technology 87,700 DN 500
LG Energy Solution 447,000 UP 1,000
DL E&C 42,400 UP 500
kakaopay 70,800 DN 2,000
K Car 21,300 UP 100
SKSQUARE 43,000 UP 350
