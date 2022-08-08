Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea Aerospace Industries Q2 net profit down 6.7 pct. to 50.2 bln won

All News 15:41 August 08, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. on Monday reported its second-quarter net income of 50.2 billion won (US$38.4 million), down 6.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period fell 42.7 percent on-year to 34.4 billion won. Sales decreased 5.6 percent to 668.5 billion won.
