S. Korean, Japanese nuke envoys hold phone talks on N. Korea
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's chief nuclear envoy had a phone call with his Japanese counterpart Monday and explained the Yoon Suk-yeol administration's policy on North Korea, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
Kim Gunn, Seoul's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, held the talks with Takehiro Funakoshi amid concerns about the possibility of another nuclear test by Pyongyang.
Kim briefed him on the Yoon government's policy roadmap, and the two sides agreed to step up bilateral and trilateral cooperation, involving the United States, according to the ministry.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Pelosi to meet Nat'l Assembly speaker amid heightened regional tensions over Taiwan visit
-
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Pelosi's Taiwan visit, backs China's position
-
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi arrives in S. Korea amid Sino-U.S. tensions over Taiwan
-
(2nd LD) Kim, Pelosi agree to support efforts for denuclearization of N. Korea
-
(2nd LD) Kim, Pelosi agree to support efforts for denuclearization of N. Korea
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker meets with Pelosi amid heightened Sino-U.S. tensions
-
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
-
(2nd LD) Yoon calls Pelosi's visit to Seoul sign of deterrence against N. Korea
-
Pelosi to meet Nat'l Assembly speaker amid heightened regional tensions over Taiwan visit
-
Court recognizes death after drinking with boss as workplace accident
-
Education minister expected to resign amid criticism of proposal to lower school entry age
-
Whereabouts of 55 Thai tourists on Jeju unknown
-
150 front-line Army commandoes to conduct joint training at U.S. Army's National Training Center
-
S. Korea expresses intent to join preliminary 'Chip 4' meeting