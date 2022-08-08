S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 8, 2022
All News 16:32 August 08, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 2.900 2.876 +2.4
2-year TB 3.125 3.061 +6.4
3-year TB 3.134 3.079 +5.5
10-year TB 3.177 3.124 +5.3
2-year MSB 3.125 3.073 +5.2
3-year CB (AA-) 4.113 4.056 +5.7
91-day CD 2.750 2.740 +1.0
(END)
