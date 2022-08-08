Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK Chemicals Q2 net income down 13 pct. to 60.3 bln won

16:36 August 08, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- SK Chemicals Co. on Monday reported its second-quarter net profit of 60.3 billion won (US$46.2 million), down 13 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period fell 5.2 percent on-year to 87.2 billion won. Sales increased 17.6 percent to 501.3 billion won.
