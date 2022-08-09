U.S. imposes sanctions on crypto mixer over ties with N. Korean hackers
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- The United States imposed sanctions on virtual currency mixer Tornado Cash on Monday for its involvement in laundering virtual currency stolen by North Korean hackers.
The Department of Treasury said the currency mixer helped launder over US$455 million stolen by North Korea's state-sponsored hacking group, known as the Lazarus Group, in what it called the "largest known virtual currency heist to date."
"Today, Treasury is sanctioning Tornado Cash, a virtual currency mixer that launders the proceeds of cybercrimes, including those committed against victims in the United States," Under Secretary of Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson was quoted as saying in a press release.
The department said Tornado Cash has laundered more than $7 billion worth of virtual currency since its creation in 2019.
Both Tornado Cash and the Lazarus Group have been sanctioned by the U.S. since 2019, according to the department.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a separate statement, reaffirming U.S. commitment to crack down on illegal cyber activities by North Korean hackers.
"The United States will continue to pursue actions against mixers laundering virtual currency for criminals and those who assist them," he said, adding Tornado Cash is the second virtual currency mixer to be designated by the U.S.
The U.S. imposed sanctions on crypto currency mixer Blender.io in May for laundering some $20.5 million out of nearly $620 million stolen by the Lazarus Group from online game Axie Infinity earlier in the year.
"The United States will not hesitate to use its authorities against malicious cyber actors, to expose, disrupt, and promote accountability for perpetrators and enablers of criminal activities," Blinken said in the released statement.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Pelosi to meet Nat'l Assembly speaker amid heightened regional tensions over Taiwan visit
-
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Pelosi's Taiwan visit, backs China's position
-
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi arrives in S. Korea amid Sino-U.S. tensions over Taiwan
-
(2nd LD) Kim, Pelosi agree to support efforts for denuclearization of N. Korea
-
(2nd LD) Kim, Pelosi agree to support efforts for denuclearization of N. Korea
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker meets with Pelosi amid heightened Sino-U.S. tensions
-
BTS could be allowed to perform overseas during military service: defense minister
-
(2nd LD) Yoon calls Pelosi's visit to Seoul sign of deterrence against N. Korea
-
Pelosi to meet Nat'l Assembly speaker amid heightened regional tensions over Taiwan visit
-
(2nd LD) Central region suffers damage after heavy rain
-
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
-
(LEAD) Central region suffers damage after heavy rain
-
Education minister expected to resign amid criticism of proposal to lower school entry age
-
Whereabouts of 55 Thai tourists on Jeju unknown