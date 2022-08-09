N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 11th day: state media
All News 06:18 August 09, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases has remained at zero for over a week, according to its state media Tuesday.
No new fever cases were reported over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
It did not provide any other information in its report.
The North's daily fever tally hit zero on July 29 after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15, three days after it announced a coronavirus outbreak.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
