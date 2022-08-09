Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 9.
Korean-language dailies
-- Downpours hit greater Seoul area; roads leading back home swamped with rain (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Park Soon-ae resigns; Yoon says 'will uphold people's wishes' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Downpours hit greater Seoul area; homes in Gangnam swamped with rain (Donga Ilbo)
-- Moon vows 'reform from citizens' perspective'; Park Soon-ae voluntarily resigns (Seoul Shinmun)
-- After Yoon mentions personnel reform, Park Soon-ae steps aside (Segye Times)
-- Heaviest rainfall in 100 yrs; Seoul swamped with downpours (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 300 mm rain bombs; Gangnam swamped with rain (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Despite Park Soon-ae's resignation, talk of personnel reform grows (Hankyoreh)
-- Park Soon-ae resigns; Yoon moves to conduct personnel reform (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gangnam areas swamped following 'water bombs' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't eyes next year's budget cut; 1st fiscal tightening in 13 yrs (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Korea is joining 'Chip 4' meeting despite concerns (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Education minister offers to resign after month in office (Korea Herald)
-- Education minister resigns after just over a month in office (Korea Times)
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
-
Pelosi to meet Nat'l Assembly speaker amid heightened regional tensions over Taiwan visit
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Pelosi's Taiwan visit, backs China's position
-
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi arrives in S. Korea amid Sino-U.S. tensions over Taiwan
-
(2nd LD) Kim, Pelosi agree to support efforts for denuclearization of N. Korea
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
-
(2nd LD) Kim, Pelosi agree to support efforts for denuclearization of N. Korea
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker meets with Pelosi amid heightened Sino-U.S. tensions
-
(2nd LD) Yoon calls Pelosi's visit to Seoul sign of deterrence against N. Korea
-
Pelosi to meet Nat'l Assembly speaker amid heightened regional tensions over Taiwan visit
-
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
-
(2nd LD) Central region suffers damage after heavy rain
-
(LEAD) Central region suffers damage after heavy rain
-
7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
Education minister expected to resign amid criticism of proposal to lower school entry age