(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 9)
Maximize national interests
: Seoul needs to be on good terms with Beijing
Foreign Minister Park Jin is set to have a crucial meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi Tuesday to discuss issues of mutual concerns. The meeting to be held in Qingdao, Shandong Province, draws particular attention as it comes amid escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing on the heels of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan last week.
Park and Wang are expected to discuss diverse issues such as the envisioned U.S.-led "Chip 4" semiconductor alliance, security in East Asia and North Korea's possible nuclear test. South Korea plans to attend a preliminary Chip 4 meeting slated for late August or early September. Park needs to fully explain Seoul's stance over the matter to seek Beijing's understanding. Beijing is against the alliance comprising four semiconductor powerhouses ― the U.S., Japan, Taiwan and South Korea ― claiming it is aimed at excluding China from global supply chains.
Yet, Seoul has declined to define it as an "alliance," describing it as cooperation dialogue. President Yoon Suk-yeol told reporters Monday, "The government is reviewing the matter from the perspective of maximizing national interests." As he put it, protecting national interests should come first in dealing with various diplomatic issues including the Chip 4 plan. Park should stress Seoul has no intention of excluding China from the global supply chains.
Park also needs to call on Wang to extend full-fledged cooperation in dissuading Pyongyang from conducting a seventh nuclear test. He also should elucidate Seoul's position regarding the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system to ease China's concerns about the U.S. anti-missile battery deployed here. Beijing cannot avoid criticism for pressuring Seoul not to allow more THAAD batteries in South Korean soil. China has already inflicted huge damages on Korean businesses by taking apparent trade retaliation against the THAAD deployment.
Yet, China is still insisting on its excessive demand for "Three Nos" on the THAAD issue ― no additional THAAD batteries in Korea, no participation in the U.S. missile defense network and no involvement in a trilateral military alliance with Japan. The Yoon administration should not repeat the previous Moon Jae-in government's humiliating low-profile policy, succumbing to China for fear of retaliation.
Regarding the Taiwan issue, Park said during the East Asia Summit in Cambodia on Friday that escalating tensions on the Taiwan Strait will have an adverse impact on peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula. He also made it clear that China should not attempt to "unilaterally change the status quo by military force."
Yet, balanced and cautious approaches are needed to prevent the nation from being swayed by the growing great power rivalry between the U.S. and China. China is South Korea's largest trading partner, while the U.S. is its traditional defense ally. Seoul needs Beijing's cooperation to persuade North Korea to denuclearize and ensure peace on the peninsula. Aug. 24 marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Seoul and Beijing. We need to pool our wisdom to be on good terms with China while solidifying our alliance with the U.S.
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
-
Pelosi to meet Nat'l Assembly speaker amid heightened regional tensions over Taiwan visit
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams Pelosi's Taiwan visit, backs China's position
-
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi arrives in S. Korea amid Sino-U.S. tensions over Taiwan
-
(2nd LD) Kim, Pelosi agree to support efforts for denuclearization of N. Korea
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
-
(2nd LD) Kim, Pelosi agree to support efforts for denuclearization of N. Korea
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker meets with Pelosi amid heightened Sino-U.S. tensions
-
(2nd LD) Yoon calls Pelosi's visit to Seoul sign of deterrence against N. Korea
-
Pelosi to meet Nat'l Assembly speaker amid heightened regional tensions over Taiwan visit
-
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
-
(2nd LD) Central region suffers damage after heavy rain
-
(LEAD) Central region suffers damage after heavy rain
-
7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
Education minister expected to resign amid criticism of proposal to lower school entry age