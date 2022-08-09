(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 9)

Such high-handedness is nothing new for China. Despite the installation of the Thaad batteries only to protect our people from North Korean nuclear threats, Beijing wants Seoul to inherit the past Moon Jae-in administration's so-called the "three No's" — no additional Thaad deployments, no joining of a broader U.S. missile defense system and no Korea-U.S.-Japan military alliance. But they are not binding, as they are not a treaty or agreement with China. It could be better for Beijing to first help denuclearize North Korea.