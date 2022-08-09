Go to Contents Go to Navigation

NHN turns to loss in Q2

All News 07:49 August 09, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- NHN Corp. on Tuesday reported a second-quarter net loss of 5.3 billion won (US$4.1 million), from a profit of 15.2 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 5.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 19.9 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 12.8 percent to 511.3 billion won.

The operating profit was 60.1 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
