Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 August 09, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/26 Rain 90
Incheon 27/26 Rain 90
Suwon 28/26 Rain 90
Cheongju 30/27 Rain 90
Daejeon 30/26 Rain 60
Chuncheon 27/25 Rain 80
Gangneung 30/27 Rain 80
Jeonju 31/27 Rain 30
Gwangju 32/26 Cloudy 30
Jeju 35/29 Sunny 20
Daegu 34/27 Cloudy 30
Busan 31/26 Cloudy 30
(END)
