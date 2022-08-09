Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

09:00 August 09, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/26 Rain 90

Incheon 27/26 Rain 90

Suwon 28/26 Rain 90

Cheongju 30/27 Rain 90

Daejeon 30/26 Rain 60

Chuncheon 27/25 Rain 80

Gangneung 30/27 Rain 80

Jeonju 31/27 Rain 30

Gwangju 32/26 Cloudy 30

Jeju 35/29 Sunny 20

Daegu 34/27 Cloudy 30

Busan 31/26 Cloudy 30

