Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK Telecom Q2 net income down 67.6 pct. to 258.1 bln won

All News 10:13 August 09, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co. on Tuesday reported a second-quarter net profit of 258.1 billion won (US$197.7 million), down 67.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period rose 16.1 percent on-year to 459.6 billion won. Sales increased 4 percent to 4.28 trillion won.

The earnings failed to meet market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 317.9 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!