Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul shares down 0.3 pct in late morning trading

All News 11:32 August 09, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 0.33 percent lower late Tuesday morning, led by losses in tech and auto blue-chips.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slipped 8.25 points to 2,484.85 as of 11:20 a.m.

Top-cap Samsung Electronics fell 1.8 percent and chip giant SK hynix dropped 1.7 percent. Top automaker Hyundai Motor dipped more than 2 percent.

But chemical and bio companies trended in positive terrain. Leading chemical company LG Chem rose 1.8 percent and biopharmaceutical firm Celltrion soared more than 4 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,306.10 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., up 0.3 won from Monday's close.

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#stocks #morning #KOSPI
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!