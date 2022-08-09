Seoul shares down 0.3 pct in late morning trading
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 0.33 percent lower late Tuesday morning, led by losses in tech and auto blue-chips.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slipped 8.25 points to 2,484.85 as of 11:20 a.m.
Top-cap Samsung Electronics fell 1.8 percent and chip giant SK hynix dropped 1.7 percent. Top automaker Hyundai Motor dipped more than 2 percent.
But chemical and bio companies trended in positive terrain. Leading chemical company LG Chem rose 1.8 percent and biopharmaceutical firm Celltrion soared more than 4 percent.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,306.10 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., up 0.3 won from Monday's close.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
