Military reports 2,739 more COVID-19 cases

All News 14:07 August 09, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 2,739 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 227,639, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 1,969 from the Army, 266 from the Air Force, 214 rom the Navy, and 146 from the Marine Corps.

There were also 138 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry, and six from the ministry

Currently, 10,777 military personnel are under treatment.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said 442 more people in its affiliated community tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week ending Monday.

This file photo taken April 29, 2022, shows service members walking by a train at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

