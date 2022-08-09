Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea, U.S. to begin preparatory drills next week ahead of major combined exercise

All News 14:20 August 09, 2022

By Song Sang-ho

SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States plan to kick off preliminary military drills next week ahead of their major combined exercise later this month, informed sources said Tuesday.

The allies are set to begin the four-day South Korea-led crisis management drills Tuesday in the runup to the Ulchi Freedom Shied (UFS) exercise set to run from Aug. 22-Sept. 1, according to the sources.

Led by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, the drills are designed to practice a set of procedures to respond to possible pre-war crisis scenarios. They are a computer simulation training based on the allies' wartime contingency plans.

The UFS involves two parts -- the first on repelling attacks and defending the greater Seoul area, and the other on counterattack operations.

The upcoming exercise comes as the allies are striving to strengthen combined defense through measures, including expanding and publicizing training programs, amid concerns the North could escalate tensions by conducting a nuclear test or other provocative acts.

This file photo, taken April 13, 2022, shows helicopters at Camp Humphreys, a key U.S. garrison in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#S Korea US drills
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!