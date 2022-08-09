Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon visits semi-basement apartment where flood killed 3

All News 14:23 August 09, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol visited a semi-basement apartment in Seoul on Tuesday where a flash flood the previous night killed a family of three.

Yoon visited the apartment in southern Seoul after presiding over an emergency government meeting on the response to the heavy rains that have pounded the capital and central areas this week.

Eight people were reported killed and six missing in the country's heaviest rainfall in 80 years.

According to the police, the family consisted of a woman in her 40s, her younger sister, and the sister's teenage daughter.

The sister sought help as the heavy rains began flooding her home on Monday night, but all three were found dead when police and firefighting workers had finished draining the apartment.

The elder sister had a developmental disability, according to neighbors.

President Yoon Suk-yeol visits a semi-basement apartment in southern Seoul on Aug. 9, 2022, where a flash flood the previous night killed a family of three. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Yoon Suk-yeol #heavy rains
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!