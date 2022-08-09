Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Memorial park for war veterans planned in Yongsan

August 09, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to create a new iconic park near the presidential office in Yongsan to commemorate war veterans and other patriots who sacrificed themselves for the country, the veterans ministry said Tuesday.

It unveiled the plan in a report to President Yoon Suk-yeol on its major policy projects.

The envisioned national park, akin to the National Mall in Washington D.C., will be situated inside Yongsan Park in central Seoul, which is under construction on the site previously used as the U.S. Forces Korea's headquarters.

The ministry has not revealed details, including the budget and construction period, only saying it will have related consultations with the transport ministry in charge of developing Yongsan Park, which is close to Yoon's office.

In this file photo, a security robot roams Yongsan Park, under construction near the new presidential office, in Seoul on June 10, 2022. (Yonhap)

#veterans ministry #memorial park
