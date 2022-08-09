Cars abandoned on Seoul streets after heavy downpours and flooding
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- A disaster movie-like scene unfolded in southern Seoul on Tuesday morning, as a large number of cars abandoned the previous night by flood-stricken motorists were left unattended on streets.
The heaviest rainfall in 80 years battered the Seoul metropolitan area this week, causing flash flooding and submerging many roads and buildings in southern Seoul, in particular.
Many motorists stranded in rising flood waters ditched their vehicles in the middle of roads between late Monday morning and early Tuesday morning.
The abandoned cars became roadblocks later Tuesday morning, triggering severe traffic jams throughout southern Seoul during the morning rush hours.
"I was stunned to see many passenger cars remained abandoned on roads in various places in southern Seoul Tuesday morning," said a 58-year-old taxi driver, adding he had never seen such a sight before during his career.
On a road between the Seoul Arts Center and Sadang Station in southern Seoul, for instance, three of four lanes were blocked by abandoned vehicles, forcing car commuters to crawl along for hours.
Photos of submerged cars left neglected on roads near Gangnam Station, Banpo-dong and other southern Seoul locations have been posted on social media, with almost all comments saying they were forced to leave behind their cars due to sudden flooding.
Police said the situation was getting better later in the day, as motorists were individually hiring towing services to remove their cars from the roads.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
-
Pelosi to meet Nat'l Assembly speaker amid heightened regional tensions over Taiwan visit
-
(2nd LD) Kim, Pelosi agree to support efforts for denuclearization of N. Korea
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker meets with Pelosi amid heightened Sino-U.S. tensions
-
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
-
(2nd LD) Kim, Pelosi agree to support efforts for denuclearization of N. Korea
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker meets with Pelosi amid heightened Sino-U.S. tensions
-
Pelosi to meet Nat'l Assembly speaker amid heightened regional tensions over Taiwan visit
-
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
-
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
-
(2nd LD) Central region suffers damage after heavy rain
-
7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
(LEAD) Central region suffers damage after heavy rain
-
(2nd LD) 7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years