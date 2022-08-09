Mirae Asset Securities Q2 net income down 26.1 pct to 263.5 bln won
All News 15:43 August 09, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- Mirae Asset Securities Co. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net income of 263.5 billion won (US$202 million), down 26.1 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the April-June period was 321.3 billion won, down 26 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 118.6 percent to 5.76 trillion won.
The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 172.4 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
