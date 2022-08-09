KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LX INT 33,200 UP 350
Daesang 23,700 UP 650
DongkukStlMill 13,400 UP 50
TaihanElecWire 1,820 UP 15
Hyundai M&F INS 33,850 DN 300
SGBC 55,600 UP 1,200
TaekwangInd 895,000 UP 2,000
SSANGYONGCNE 6,850 0
KAL 25,900 UP 250
Daewoong 27,750 0
LG Corp. 80,700 DN 100
POSCO CHEMICAL 151,500 UP 8,000
Boryung 11,300 DN 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 68,700 DN 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,700 UP 200
Shinsegae 221,000 DN 6,000
Nongshim 298,500 UP 4,500
DOOSAN 77,600 UP 4,500
DL 67,400 UP 900
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,100 UP 50
KIA CORP. 81,500 UP 100
CJ LOGISTICS 122,500 UP 7,500
SKNetworks 4,335 DN 10
ORION Holdings 14,800 UP 50
KCC 300,000 DN 1,500
SKBP 82,000 UP 1,600
AmoreG 35,750 UP 150
HyundaiMtr 193,500 DN 2,500
Hanwha 30,450 UP 450
DB HiTek 43,050 DN 600
CJ 80,500 UP 1,500
SK hynix 95,100 DN 1,200
Youngpoong 579,000 UP 6,000
HyundaiEng&Const 43,100 UP 450
CUCKOO HOMESYS 30,900 DN 400
SamsungF&MIns 205,000 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,750 UP 100
Kogas 37,050 UP 600
K Car 22,650 UP 1,350
Meritz Insurance 37,100 UP 450
