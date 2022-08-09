KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 74,500 UP 200
ShinhanGroup 36,150 UP 200
HITEJINRO 31,450 UP 50
Yuhan 58,700 DN 100
SLCORP 31,000 DN 1,000
Hyosung 74,600 UP 300
LOTTE 38,250 UP 350
GCH Corp 20,850 UP 250
LotteChilsung 167,500 0
POSCO Holdings 246,000 UP 6,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,880 UP 70
DB INSURANCE 63,700 DN 1,200
SamsungElec 60,000 DN 800
NHIS 10,000 0
DongwonInd 231,000 UP 5,500
LS 61,200 UP 100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES134000 UP500
GS E&C 30,950 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 615,000 UP 18,000
KPIC 125,500 DN 2,000
GC Corp 175,500 DN 2,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,600 DN 10
SKC 131,500 DN 7,500
GS Retail 25,750 UP 750
Ottogi 468,500 UP 18,000
MERITZ SECU 4,940 UP 65
HtlShilla 72,800 DN 300
Hanmi Science 42,650 UP 550
SamsungElecMech 137,000 UP 500
Hanssem 55,400 DN 500
F&F 156,000 UP 3,500
KSOE 91,000 UP 1,600
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,250 DN 600
MS IND 22,600 UP 1,650
OCI 118,000 DN 2,000
LS ELECTRIC 56,600 DN 900
KorZinc 562,000 UP 9,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,830 DN 30
HyundaiMipoDock 107,000 UP 1,500
IS DONGSEO 40,550 UP 100
