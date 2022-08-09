KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
S-Oil 87,800 UP 1,300
LG Innotek 341,000 DN 8,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 178,500 UP 3,000
HMM 25,150 UP 100
HYUNDAI WIA 70,200 0
KumhoPetrochem 130,500 0
Mobis 223,500 DN 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 70,000 UP 400
S-1 62,000 DN 500
ZINUS 48,400 UP 1,400
Hanchem 211,000 DN 6,000
DWS 56,400 DN 900
KEPCO 21,900 UP 200
SamsungSecu 35,500 UP 350
KG DONGBU STL 12,250 DN 150
SKTelecom 52,900 0
HyundaiElev 29,550 UP 450
SAMSUNG SDS 132,000 UP 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 56,200 DN 5,000
KUMHOTIRE 3,785 UP 95
Hanon Systems 11,150 UP 350
SK 221,000 UP 1,500
ShinpoongPharm 28,200 UP 300
Handsome 29,450 DN 1,900
ILJIN MATERIALS 74,900 DN 900
Asiana Airlines 15,050 DN 150
COWAY 64,300 UP 900
LOTTE SHOPPING 101,500 0
IBK 9,550 DN 10
DONGSUH 25,650 UP 300
SamsungEng 20,450 UP 450
SAMSUNG C&T 122,500 UP 1,000
PanOcean 5,630 UP 140
SAMSUNG CARD 31,550 DN 450
CheilWorldwide 22,450 UP 100
KT 38,250 UP 400
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL30700 DN50
LOTTE TOUR 12,000 UP 150
LG Uplus 12,650 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 62,400 UP 900
