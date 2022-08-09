S-Oil 87,800 UP 1,300

LG Innotek 341,000 DN 8,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 178,500 UP 3,000

HMM 25,150 UP 100

HYUNDAI WIA 70,200 0

KumhoPetrochem 130,500 0

Mobis 223,500 DN 2,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 70,000 UP 400

S-1 62,000 DN 500

ZINUS 48,400 UP 1,400

Hanchem 211,000 DN 6,000

DWS 56,400 DN 900

KEPCO 21,900 UP 200

SamsungSecu 35,500 UP 350

KG DONGBU STL 12,250 DN 150

SKTelecom 52,900 0

HyundaiElev 29,550 UP 450

SAMSUNG SDS 132,000 UP 1,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 56,200 DN 5,000

KUMHOTIRE 3,785 UP 95

Hanon Systems 11,150 UP 350

SK 221,000 UP 1,500

ShinpoongPharm 28,200 UP 300

Handsome 29,450 DN 1,900

ILJIN MATERIALS 74,900 DN 900

Asiana Airlines 15,050 DN 150

COWAY 64,300 UP 900

LOTTE SHOPPING 101,500 0

IBK 9,550 DN 10

DONGSUH 25,650 UP 300

SamsungEng 20,450 UP 450

SAMSUNG C&T 122,500 UP 1,000

PanOcean 5,630 UP 140

SAMSUNG CARD 31,550 DN 450

CheilWorldwide 22,450 UP 100

KT 38,250 UP 400

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL30700 DN50

LOTTE TOUR 12,000 UP 150

LG Uplus 12,650 DN 50

SAMSUNG LIFE 62,400 UP 900

