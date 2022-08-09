KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT&G 81,000 DN 300
Doosan Enerbility 19,750 UP 500
Doosanfc 35,300 0
LG Display 15,900 UP 400
Kangwonland 25,550 DN 100
NAVER 265,000 UP 6,500
Kakao 83,200 UP 1,200
NCsoft 412,000 UP 23,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 51,000 UP 300
COSMAX 67,100 DN 2,000
KIWOOM 88,300 UP 1,400
DSME 20,550 0
HDSINFRA 5,840 UP 280
DWEC 5,290 DN 20
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,300 UP 400
CJ CheilJedang 428,500 UP 34,000
KEPCO KPS 39,950 UP 350
LG H&H 740,000 DN 18,000
LGCHEM 671,000 UP 19,000
KEPCO E&C 69,800 UP 2,400
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 51,000 UP 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,850 DN 850
LGELECTRONICS 94,700 UP 700
Celltrion 211,500 UP 8,000
TKG Huchems 20,000 UP 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 179,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 66,400 DN 1,500
KIH 61,800 DN 200
GS 41,350 UP 500
LIG Nex1 93,400 DN 700
Fila Holdings 31,150 UP 900
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 178,500 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 39,450 UP 400
HANWHA LIFE 2,325 UP 5
AMOREPACIFIC 125,000 DN 500
FOOSUNG 15,650 UP 50
SK Innovation 195,000 DN 500
POONGSAN 27,400 DN 150
KBFinancialGroup 50,900 UP 300
Hansae 17,950 UP 400
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
Pelosi to meet Nat'l Assembly speaker amid heightened regional tensions over Taiwan visit
(2nd LD) Kim, Pelosi agree to support efforts for denuclearization of N. Korea
(LEAD) Assembly speaker meets with Pelosi amid heightened Sino-U.S. tensions
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
Pelosi to meet Nat'l Assembly speaker amid heightened regional tensions over Taiwan visit
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
(2nd LD) Central region suffers damage after heavy rain
7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
