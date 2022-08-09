KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Youngone Corp 42,400 UP 150
CSWIND 61,300 DN 600
GKL 14,900 UP 50
KOLON IND 53,700 DN 500
HanmiPharm 324,000 UP 3,000
SD Biosensor 39,850 UP 650
Meritz Financial 30,300 UP 1,000
BNK Financial Group 6,830 UP 20
emart 107,500 UP 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY392 50 UP400
KOLMAR KOREA 37,700 DN 350
PIAM 38,750 UP 500
HANJINKAL 60,600 UP 400
CHONGKUNDANG 91,900 UP 900
DoubleUGames 42,000 UP 150
MANDO 56,100 UP 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 902,000 UP 2,000
Doosan Bobcat 32,100 UP 350
H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,600 UP 300
Netmarble 73,500 UP 2,000
KRAFTON 263,000 UP 3,000
HD HYUNDAI 57,200 UP 400
ORION 105,000 UP 3,000
ILJIN HYSOLUS 35,600 UP 200
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,350 0
BGF Retail 178,500 UP 4,500
SKCHEM 106,500 0
HDC-OP 12,750 DN 50
HYOSUNG TNC 323,000 DN 500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 393,000 DN 6,000
HANILCMT 15,250 UP 450
SKBS 123,000 DN 8,000
WooriFinancialGroup 12,200 UP 50
KakaoBank 33,200 UP 1,200
HYBE 184,000 UP 6,500
SK ie technology 88,500 UP 800
LG Energy Solution 457,500 UP 10,500
DL E&C 42,650 UP 250
kakaopay 74,300 UP 3,500
SKSQUARE 42,200 DN 800
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
-
Pelosi to meet Nat'l Assembly speaker amid heightened regional tensions over Taiwan visit
-
(2nd LD) Kim, Pelosi agree to support efforts for denuclearization of N. Korea
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker meets with Pelosi amid heightened Sino-U.S. tensions
-
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
-
(2nd LD) Kim, Pelosi agree to support efforts for denuclearization of N. Korea
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker meets with Pelosi amid heightened Sino-U.S. tensions
-
Pelosi to meet Nat'l Assembly speaker amid heightened regional tensions over Taiwan visit
-
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
-
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
-
(2nd LD) Central region suffers damage after heavy rain
-
7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
(LEAD) Central region suffers damage after heavy rain
-
(2nd LD) 7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years