GS Retail Q2 net income up 77.6 pct to 45.1 bln won

All News 16:02 August 09, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- GS Retail Co. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net income of 45.1 billion won (US$34.6 million), up 77.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period rose 10.8 percent on-year to 47.4 billion won. Sales increased 23.2 percent to 2.81 trillion won.

The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
