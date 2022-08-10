(LEAD) N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 12th day: state media
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with more info)
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases have remained at zero for nearly two weeks, according to its state media Wednesday.
No new fever cases were reported over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
It did not provide any other information in its report.
The North's daily fever tally hit zero on July 29 after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15.
In a separate article, the KCNA said health authorities are stepping up efforts against the virus as "alien things" have continued to be found in parts of the country.
The North is seeking to tighten its monitoring system that requires people and students to immediately inform the relevant authorities of any strange objects, it added.
Last month, the North claimed its coronavirus outbreak originated from alien things found near the inter-Korean border, alluding to balloon-carried materials sent by North Korean defector groups in South Korea, such as anti-Pyongyang leaflets.
Pyongyang announced its first COVID-19 case on May 12 after claiming to be coronavirus-free for over two years and implemented nationwide lockdowns.
Earlier, North Korea said it will hold a national meeting "early in August" to review its antivirus measures.
