Korean-language dailies

-- Downpours hit greater Seoul area; Gangnam swamped with rain (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Outdated measures against downpours lead to bigger damage (Kookmin Daily)

-- 500 mm downpours in greater Seoul leave 18 dead, missing (Donga Ilbo)

-- Gangnam again swamped by downpours despite spending 1.4 tln won (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Citizens dogged by disaster movie nightmare with record downpours (Segye Times)

-- Scrapped plan to build rain tunnel in Gangnam causes greater downpour damage (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 483 mm rain bombs; Gangnam swamped with rain (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Downpours again to hit greater Seoul, central region (Hankyoreh)

-- Gangnam again swamped with downpours despite spending 3 tln won over past decade (Hankook Ilbo)

-- S. Korea seeks to hold summit with Saudi Arabia this year (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Energy protectionism looms after food protectionism (Korea Economic Daily)

