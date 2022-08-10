Nat'l Assembly speaker discusses nuclear exports, health cooperation with Romanian speaker
BUCHAREST/SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo met with Romania's House speaker and discussed nuclear reactor exports and health cooperation between the two countries, his office said Wednesday.
Kim held talks with Ion-Marcel Ciolacu, president of the Romanian House of Deputies, in Bucharest on Tuesday (local time). Romania is the second leg of a two-nation trip that has also taken him to Poland.
Kim proposed that South Korea and the United States take part in an 11 trillion-won (US$8 billion) project to modernize and build nuclear reactors in Romania, while Ciolacu asked for cooperation in the health sector.
Kim also asked for Romania's support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southeastern port city of Busan. Ciolacu responded that he believes Romania will support South Korea in the competition and will push for an official announcement soon.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
-
Pelosi to meet Nat'l Assembly speaker amid heightened regional tensions over Taiwan visit
-
(2nd LD) PPP schedules national committee meetings to approve transition to emergency leadership
-
(2nd LD) Kim, Pelosi agree to support efforts for denuclearization of N. Korea
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker meets with Pelosi amid heightened Sino-U.S. tensions
-
(Yonhap Interview) Fintech startup AIM aims to bring professional wealth services to ordinary investors
-
(2nd LD) Kim, Pelosi agree to support efforts for denuclearization of N. Korea
-
(LEAD) Assembly speaker meets with Pelosi amid heightened Sino-U.S. tensions
-
7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
(5th LD) 8 dead, 7 missing in record rainfall in Seoul, surrounding areas
-
N. Korea appears to release border dam water without prior notice: official
-
7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
(2nd LD) 7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
(4th LD) 8 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years
-
(6th LD) 9 dead, 6 missing in record rainfall in Seoul, surrounding areas