Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 August 10, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/23 Rain 20

Incheon 27/22 Rain 60

Suwon 28/23 Rain 60

Cheongju 28/24 Rain 70

Daejeon 28/25 Rain 90

Chuncheon 30/23 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 28/23 Rain 30

Jeonju 29/26 Rain 90

Gwangju 29/26 Rain 60

Jeju 34/28 Sunny 20

Daegu 32/27 Sunny 70

Busan 30/26 Cloudy 30

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!