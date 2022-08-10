Lee Jung-seop's artworks to go on display as part of Lee Kun-hee collection
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- Some 90 artworks by the renowned Korean painter Lee Jung-seop will go on display at a Seoul national gallery later this week as part of the follow-up exposition of donations of late Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee.
The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea (MMCA) said Wednesday that the exhibit titled "MMCA Lee Kun-hee Collection: LEE JUNG SEOP" will run from Friday to April 23 next year at its Seoul gallery.
On display will be 80 works from the donation of 1,500 pieces by the late Samsung chairman and 10 drawings from the MMCA's collection.
Two of the artworks, including "A Hen and Chicks," will be introduced to the public for the first time, the MMCA said.
The exhibition consists of two parts -- the painter's pencil drawings and postcard paintings made in the 1940s and his prime artworks and tinfoil paintings created during the 1950s.
The latest gathering is the second exhibition on the Lee Kun-hee collection at the MMCA since his family donated around 23,000 art pieces, including masterpieces by Korean and Western artists, such as Kim Whan-ki, Claude Monet and Salvador Dali, to the MMCA and other public galleries around the country last year. The tycoon died in October 2020.
Lee Jung-seop (1916-1956) is one of the most famous painters in Korean contemporary art, sketching and painting optimistic images of cows and children playing with chickens and crabs.
"The exhibition will meet rising public demand for arts and culture prompted by the Lee Kun-hee collection and give an opportunity to show our research," the MMCA said in a statement.
Reservations will be available both online and offline free of charge.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
