Seoul shares open lower on tech woes
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Wednesday, weighed down by weak tech blue chips, tracking the falls on Wall Street overnight that came after U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology Inc. gave a dismal second-quarter earnings forecast.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slipped 15.21 points, or 0.61 percent, to 2,488.25 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Major U.S. indexes fell Tuesday (local time), with the tech-laden Nasdaq dipping more than 1 percent, after Micron said it expects weaker quarterly earnings due largely to waning PC and smartphone demand. The forecast sent Micron's shares tumbling 3.7 percent.
In Seoul, tech stocks drove the KOSPI down. Top-cap Samsung Electronics dipped 2 percent, and chip giant SK hynix slumped more than 3 percent.
Auto stocks rose, with top player Hyundai Motor gaining about 0.3 percent and its auto parts making affiliate Hyundai Mobis rising 0.7 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,308.40 won against the U.S. dollar as of 9:15 a.m., down 3.8 won from Tuesday's close.
