Seoul shares down 0.82 pct in late morning trade
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 0.82 percent lower late Wednesday morning, led by losses in large-cap tech stocks.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 20.47 points to 2,482.99 as of 11:20 a.m.
Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics slipped 1.7 percent. Chip giant SK hynix dropped nearly 3 percent. Internet portal provider Naver fell about 1 percent.
In contrast, steelmakers gathered ground. POSCO Holdings rose more than 1 percent, and zinc smelter Korea Zinc was up 0.2 percent.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,308.10 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., down 3.5 won from Tuesday's close.
