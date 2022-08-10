The top three shipyards -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE), Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) and Samsung Heavy Industries Co. -- won a combined US$30.52 billion worth of new orders in the first seven month of this year, or 86.9 percent of their combined yearly order target of $35.14 billion, according to the data from the industry, trade and energy ministry.

