Hanon Systems Q2 net income down 85.4 pct. to 14.6 bln won

All News 13:32 August 10, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- Hanon Systems on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net income of 14.6 billion won (US$11.1 million), down 85.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period fell 40.2 percent on-year to 60.1 billion won. Revenue increased 13.8 percent to 2.1 trillion won.
