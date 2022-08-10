Shinsegae Q2 net profit up 394.1 pct. to 82.3 bln won
All News 13:46 August 10, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- Shinsegae Inc. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 82.3 billion won (US$62.8 million), up 394.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 187.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 96.2 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 34.5 percent to 1.87 trillion won.
The operating profit was 58.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

