Military reports 2,626 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:21 August 10, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 2,626 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 230,264, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 1,868 from the Army, 276 from the Air Force, 208 from the Navy, 151 from the Marine Corps and 107 from units under the direct control of the ministry.
There were also seven cases from the ministry, five from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command and four from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Currently, 11,332 military personnel are under treatment.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
