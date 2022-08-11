S. Korea in for tough battle to reach knockouts as countdown to World Cup nears 100 days

Because the EAFF tournament wasn't part of the official FIFA international calendar, foreign clubs were under no obligation to release their South Korean players. Without longtime stalwarts, such as Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur and Kim Min-jae of Napoli, Bento took a squad almost entirely made up of K League players. The tournament was to be an audition for those domestic league players to stake their claim for a spot on the final World Cup roster, which will be mostly filled with overseas-based stars.

