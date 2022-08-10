KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Daesang 23,700 0
DongkukStlMill 13,900 UP 500
TaihanElecWire 1,825 UP 5
Hyundai M&F INS 33,550 DN 300
DOOSAN 79,400 UP 1,800
CJ LOGISTICS 125,500 UP 3,000
Meritz Insurance 36,350 DN 750
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 74,600 UP 100
ShinhanGroup 35,800 DN 350
HITEJINRO 31,250 DN 200
Yuhan 58,900 UP 200
SLCORP 31,000 0
SK hynix 91,800 DN 3,300
Youngpoong 585,000 UP 6,000
HyundaiEng&Const 46,350 UP 3,250
CUCKOO HOMESYS 31,100 UP 200
SamsungF&MIns 203,500 DN 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,650 DN 100
Kogas 38,050 UP 1,000
Hanwha 30,700 UP 250
DB HiTek 41,800 DN 1,250
CJ 79,900 DN 600
LX INT 33,500 UP 300
LOTTE 39,100 UP 850
GCH Corp 20,450 DN 400
LotteChilsung 165,500 DN 2,000
HyundaiMtr 192,500 DN 1,000
AmoreG 35,400 DN 350
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,810 DN 70
POSCO Holdings 248,500 UP 2,500
DB INSURANCE 62,900 DN 800
Hyosung 74,700 UP 100
SamsungElec 59,100 DN 900
NHIS 9,960 DN 40
DongwonInd 230,000 DN 1,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,000 DN 100
KIA CORP. 80,700 DN 800
DL 66,800 DN 600
SKNetworks 4,340 UP 5
ORION Holdings 14,900 UP 100
(MORE)
