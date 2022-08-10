KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KCC 304,500 UP 4,500
SKBP 80,700 DN 1,300
Daewoong 27,100 DN 650
TaekwangInd 887,000 DN 8,000
SSANGYONGCNE 6,850 0
KAL 25,550 DN 350
LG Corp. 80,500 DN 200
POSCO CHEMICAL 153,000 UP 1,500
Boryung 11,100 DN 200
LOTTE Fine Chem 67,400 DN 1,300
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,000 UP 300
Shinsegae 220,000 DN 1,000
Nongshim 297,000 DN 1,500
SGBC 54,000 DN 1,600
Meritz Financial 28,500 DN 1,800
KPIC 126,000 UP 500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,620 UP 20
SKC 131,500 0
GS E&C 31,800 UP 850
GC Corp 170,500 DN 5,000
GS Retail 25,550 DN 200
Ottogi 466,500 DN 2,000
LS 61,600 UP 400
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES139500 UP5500
Hanssem 53,300 DN 2,100
F&F 151,500 DN 4,500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 612,000 DN 3,000
MERITZ SECU 4,795 DN 145
HtlShilla 71,500 DN 1,300
Hanmi Science 41,450 DN 1,200
SamsungElecMech 131,500 DN 5,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,000 UP 750
MS IND 21,850 DN 750
OCI 124,500 UP 6,500
LS ELECTRIC 59,000 UP 2,400
KorZinc 563,000 UP 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,950 UP 120
HyundaiMipoDock 108,500 UP 1,500
KSOE 92,600 UP 1,600
IS DONGSEO 41,700 UP 1,150
