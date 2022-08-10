KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
S-Oil 86,800 DN 1,000
LG Innotek 333,000 DN 8,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 179,500 UP 1,000
HMM 24,950 DN 200
HYUNDAI WIA 69,900 DN 300
KumhoPetrochem 131,500 UP 1,000
Mobis 223,500 0
HANWHA AEROSPACE 70,700 UP 700
ZINUS 47,150 DN 1,250
Hanchem 210,500 DN 500
DWS 56,400 0
KEPCO 21,700 DN 200
SamsungSecu 34,950 DN 550
KG DONGBU STL 12,500 UP 250
S-1 62,200 UP 200
SKTelecom 52,200 DN 700
HyundaiElev 29,700 UP 150
SAMSUNG SDS 129,500 DN 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 56,000 DN 200
KUMHOTIRE 3,690 DN 95
Hanon Systems 10,850 DN 300
SK 223,000 UP 2,000
ShinpoongPharm 28,250 UP 50
Handsome 29,100 DN 350
ILJIN MATERIALS 74,800 DN 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 101,500 0
IBK 9,490 DN 60
COWAY 64,600 UP 300
DONGSUH 25,350 DN 300
SamsungEng 21,100 UP 650
SAMSUNG C&T 123,500 UP 1,000
PanOcean 5,600 DN 30
SAMSUNG CARD 31,450 DN 100
CheilWorldwide 22,200 DN 250
KT 38,450 UP 200
Kangwonland 25,500 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL29700 DN1000
LOTTE TOUR 11,550 DN 450
Asiana Airlines 14,900 DN 150
LG Uplus 12,550 DN 100
